Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Blackpool with heavy rain and hail expected in some areas as temperature drops
A yellow weather warning has been put in place for parts of the region today as the mercury plummets across Lancashire.
The warning means frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel during Thursday and Friday.
This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Blackpool for Thursday, January 6, 2022:
12:00 - 60% chance of rain and the possibility of sleet/snow. Wind gust 35mph
13:00 - 60% chance of rain. Wind gust 38mph
14:00 - 90% chance of rain. Wind gust 41mph
15:00 - 90% chance of rain. Wind gust 41mph
16:00 - 40% chance of rain. Wind gust 33mph
17:00 - 30% chance of rain. Wind gust 37mph
18:00 - 10% chance of rain. Wind gust 38mph
19:00 - 50% chance of rain. Wind gust 38mph
20:00 - 50% chance of rain. Wind gust 35mph
21:00 - 40% chance of rain. Wind gust 37mph
22:00 - 10% chance of rain. Wind gust 35mph
23:00 - 80% chance of rain. Wind gust 37mph
Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Blackpool Gazette get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more here.