Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Blackpool with heavy rain and hail expected in some areas as temperature drops

The warning means frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel during Thursday and Friday.

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Blackpool for Thursday, January 6, 2022:

12:00 - 60% chance of rain and the possibility of sleet/snow. Wind gust 35mph

A weather warning is in place for parts of Lancashire

13:00 - 60% chance of rain. Wind gust 38mph

14:00 - 90% chance of rain. Wind gust 41mph

15:00 - 90% chance of rain. Wind gust 41mph

16:00 - 40% chance of rain. Wind gust 33mph

17:00 - 30% chance of rain. Wind gust 37mph

18:00 - 10% chance of rain. Wind gust 38mph

19:00 - 50% chance of rain. Wind gust 38mph

20:00 - 50% chance of rain. Wind gust 35mph

21:00 - 40% chance of rain. Wind gust 37mph

22:00 - 10% chance of rain. Wind gust 35mph

23:00 - 80% chance of rain. Wind gust 37mph