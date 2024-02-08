Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Blackpool as snow sweeps across Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Snow, sleet and rain hit Blackpool on Thursday morning (February 8) after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning.

The warning covered all of Lancashire and was put in place from 2am on Thursday until 6am on Friday (February 9).

Snow, sleet and rain hit Blackpool on Thursday morning (February 8)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Almond said: "There's an increased signal for wintry hazards as we move through the week as cold air from the north moves over the UK.

“It's from Thursday that the snow risk becomes potentially impactful, as mild air attempts to move back in from the south, bumping into the cold air and increasing the chance of snow where the two systems meet.

"While there are still lots of details to work out, the initial snow risk looks highest in northern England and Wales from Thursday."

Hour-by-hour forecast for Thursday, February 8:

2pm: Sleet: 70% chance of precipitation: 1C

3pm: Heavy rain: 90% chance of precipitation: 1C

4pm: Heavy rain: 95% chance of precipitation: 1C

5pm: Heavy rain: 90% chance of precipitation: 2C

6pm: Heavy rain: 90% chance of precipitation: 2C

7pm: Overcast: 10% chance of precipitation: 2C

8pm: Overcast: 10% chance of precipitation: 2C

9pm: Overcast: 10% chance of precipitation: 3C

10pm: Cloudy: 10% chance of precipitation: 3C

11pm: Heavy rain: 80% chance of precipitation: 3C

Hour-by-hour forecast for Friday, February 9:

Midnight: Light rain: 60% chance of precipitation: 3C

1am: Heavy rain: 80% chance of precipitation: 3C

2am: Heavy rain: 90% chance of precipitation: 3C

3am: Heavy rain: 90% chance of precipitation: 3C

4am: Heavy rain: 80% chance of precipitation: 3C

5am: Heavy rain: 90% chance of precipitation: 4C

6am: Heavy rain: 90% chance of precipitation: 4C

7am: Overcast: 20% chance of precipitation: 4C

8am: Overcast: 20% chance of precipitation: 4C

9am: Overcast: 20% chance of precipitation: 5C

10am: Light rain: 50% chance of precipitation: 5C

11am: Light rain: 50% chance of precipitation: 6C

Midday: Overcast: 20% chance of precipitation: 6C

1pm: Light rain: 50% chance of precipitation: 7C

2pm: Overcast: 10% chance of precipitation: 7C

3pm: Overcast: 20% chance of precipitation: 8C

4pm: Overcast: 10% chance of precipitation: 8C

5pm: Overcast: 10% chance of precipitation: 7C

6pm: Cloudy: 10% chance of precipitation: 7C

7pm: Cloudy: 10% chance of precipitation: 7C

8pm: Light rain: 50% chance of precipitation: 7C

9pm: Light rain: 50% chance of precipitation: 7C

10pm: Heavy rain: 80% chance of precipitation: 7C