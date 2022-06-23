Thunderstorms and torrential downpours may cause travel disruption and flooding in certain areas, the Met Office warned on Thursday (June 23).

The yellow thunderstorm warning was put in place from 10am and was expected to end at 11.59pm.

It covers most of Lancashire except from Burnley and Bacup.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Thunderstorms are likely to break out in some areas, particularly during the afternoon and early evening.

“While most places will probably miss them, where thunderstorms do occur there is a chance that in a few places up to 40mm of rain could fall in an hour or so and 40 to 60mm could fall in two or three hours.

“These torrential downpours may be accompanied by frequent lightning, whilst gusty winds and hail may also affect a few places.”

Forecasters said the exact location of the thunderstorms would be hard to pinpoint, “so the warning area will be kept under review and updated if necessary.”

Thunderstorms and torrential downpours were predicted by the Met Office on Thursday (June 23)

The warning came after a spell of sunny and warm weather graced the county, with temperatures reaching highs of around 29C across the country.

Here’s what to expect, according to the Met Office:

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

The yellow thunderstorm warning covered most of Lancashire except from Burnley and Bacup (Credit: Met Office)

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Thursday, June 23:

3pm – 22C – Sunny – Less than 5% chance of rain

4pm – 22C – Sunny intervals – Less than 5% chance of rain

5pm – 22C – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain

6pm – 21C – Light rain – 50% chance of rain

7pm – 20C – Light rain – 50% chance of rain

8pm – 20C – Light rain – 50% chance of rain

9pm – 19C – Cloudy – 20% chance of rain

10pm – 18C – Cloudy – 20% chance of rain

11pm – 18C – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain

12 midnight – 18C – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain

What is the weather forecast for the rest of the week?

Friday, June 24

A dry morning for many with some bright or sunny spells.

Scattered showers will develop later, these becoming heavy and possibly thundery by evening.

Not as warm as Thursday.

Maximum temperature 22C.

Outlook for Saturday (June 25) to Monday (June 27):

Changeable over the next few days with showers or longer spells of rain.