Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Blackpool after Storm Jocelyn brings strong winds to Lancashire (cloned)
Storm Jocelyn arrived in the UK 48 hours after Isha, bringing more strong winds to Lancashire.
The Met Office issued two weather warnings for Lancashire as Storm Jocelyn battered the county.
A wind warning which covers all of the county was put in place for 4pm on Tuesday until 1pm on Wednesday (January 24).
Gusts of up to 70mph were predicted to hit the county, bringing the risk of injuries and damage to buildings.
A rain warning was also put in place from 7am on Tuesday until 6pm the same day.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: "Although this system will be a step down relative to Storm Isha, with the damage and clean up still underway, we could potentially see more impacts from Storm Jocelyn."
This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Wednesday, January 24:
Midnight - Cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 10C
1am - Partly cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 9C
2am - Cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 9C
3am - Clear night - More than 5% chance of rain: 9C
4am - Clear night - More than 5% chance of rain: 9C
5am - Clear night - More than 5% chance of rain: 9C
6am - Partly cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 9C
7am - Partly cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 9C
8am - Cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 9C
9am - Cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 9C
10am - Overcast - 10% chance of rain: 9C
11am - Overcast - 10% chance of rain: 9C
Midday - Cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 9C
1pm - Cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 9C
2pm - Cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 9C
3pm - Cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 8C
4pm - Cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 8C
5pm - Clear night - More than 5% chance of rain: 8C
6pm - Clear night - More than 5% chance of rain: 8C
7pm - Clear night - More than 5% chance of rain: 8C
8pm - Partly cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 8C
9pm - Cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 7C
10pm - Cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 7C
11pm - Cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 7C