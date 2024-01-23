Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office issued two weather warnings for Lancashire as Storm Jocelyn battered the county.

A wind warning which covers all of the county was put in place for 4pm on Tuesday until 1pm on Wednesday (January 24).

Storm Jocelyn arrived in the UK 48 hours after Isha

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gusts of up to 70mph were predicted to hit the county, bringing the risk of injuries and damage to buildings.

A rain warning was also put in place from 7am on Tuesday until 6pm the same day.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: "Although this system will be a step down relative to Storm Isha, with the damage and clean up still underway, we could potentially see more impacts from Storm Jocelyn."

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Wednesday, January 24:

Midnight - Cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 10C

1am - Partly cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 9C

2am - Cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 9C

3am - Clear night - More than 5% chance of rain: 9C

4am - Clear night - More than 5% chance of rain: 9C

5am - Clear night - More than 5% chance of rain: 9C

6am - Partly cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 9C

7am - Partly cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 9C

8am - Cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 9C

9am - Cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 9C

10am - Overcast - 10% chance of rain: 9C

11am - Overcast - 10% chance of rain: 9C

Midday - Cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 9C

1pm - Cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 9C

2pm - Cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 9C

3pm - Cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 8C

4pm - Cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 8C

5pm - Clear night - More than 5% chance of rain: 8C

6pm - Clear night - More than 5% chance of rain: 8C

7pm - Clear night - More than 5% chance of rain: 8C

8pm - Partly cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 8C

9pm - Cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 7C

10pm - Cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 7C