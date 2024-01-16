More cold weather is expected in Blackpool this week after a yellow weather warning for snow and ice was extended by the Met Office.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire became a winter wonderland overnight with snow continuing to fall across the whole county on Tuesday morning (January 16).

The Met Office predicted 5-10 cm of snow to fall in the county, prompting them to extend a yellow weather warning for snow and ice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning covers all of Lancashire and will be in place until 11.5pm on Thursday (January 18).

More cold weather is expected in Blackpool this week (Credit: Claire Lark)

Forecasters warned people to be wary of untreated pavements and cycle paths which might become impassable and pose a risk.

They added there was a small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, while travel delays on roads can also be expected.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Andy Page, said: "Where and how much snow we will get will vary throughout the week and weather warnings could change quickly, you will need to keep an eye on the forecast for your region for the latest information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will be widespread frost this week and we could see some fairly deep laying snow in parts of northern UK and strong winds could result in drifting or blizzard conditions at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The snow and ice will be disruptive and could potentially impact travel plans, make driving dangerous and pavements slippery.

"It will feel bitterly cold with daytime temperatures in the low single figures for many, and overnight temperatures will fall to -3 or -4 in many towns and cities, and it will be even colder in many rural areas."

The Met Office has extended a yellow weather warning for snow and ice (Credit: Met Office)

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Tuesday, January 16:

4pm - Heavy rain - 80% chance of rain: 5C

5pm - Heavy rain - 80% chance of rain: 5C

6pm - Heavy rain - 90% chance of rain: 5C

7pm - Light shower - 50% chance of rain: 5C

8pm - Light rain - 50% chance of rain: 6C

9pm - Light shower - 40% chance of rain: 5C

10pm - Light shower - 40% chance of rain: 5C

11pm - Light shower - 30% chance of rain: 5C

Hour-by-hour forecast for Wednesday, January 16

Midnight - Light shower - 30% chance of rain: 4C

1am - Cloudy - 10% chance of rain: 3C

2am - Partly cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 3C

3am - Clear night - More than 5% chance of rain: 2C

4am - Clear night - More than 5% chance of rain: 1C

5am - Clear night - More than 5% chance of rain: 1C

6am - Clear night - More than 5% chance of rain: 0C

7am - Clear night - More than 5% chance of rain: -1C

8am - Clear night - More than 5% chance of rain: -1C

9am - Sunny day - More than 5% chance of rain: -2C

10am - Sunny day - More than 5% chance of rain: -1C

11am - Sunny day - More than 5% chance of rain: -0C

Midday - Sunny day - More than 5% chance of rain: 0C

1pm - Sunny day - More than 5% chance of rain: 1C

2pm - Sunny day - More than 5% chance of rain: 1C

3pm - Sunny day - More than 5% chance of rain: 1C

4pm - Sunny day - More than 5% chance of rain: 1C

5pm - Clear night - More than 5% chance of rain: 0C

6pm - Clear night - More than 5% chance of rain: 0C

7pm - Clear night - More than 5% chance of rain: 0C

8pm - Clear night - 10% chance of rain: -1C

9pm - Clear night - 10% chance of rain: 0C

10pm - Clear night - More than 5% chance of rain: 0C