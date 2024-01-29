Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A yellow weather warning for rain covering most of Lancashire was issued by the Met Office.

The warning was in place from midday on Monday (January 28) until 5am on Tuesday (January 29).

Up to 50mm of rain was set to fall in place, with forecasters warning flooding was possible.

Spray and flooding on roads could also make journey times longer.

But the weather throughout the rest of Tuesday looks set to improve, with sunny spells likely.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Blackpool on Tuesday:

Midnight: Light rain - 60% chance of rain: 7C

1am: Heavy rain - 90% chance of rain: 7C

2am: Light rain - 60% chance of rain: 7C

3am: Overcast - 20% chance of rain: 6C

4am: Overcast - 20% chance of rain: 6C

5am: Cloudy - 10% chance of rain: 6C

6am: Overcast - 10% chance of rain: 6C

7am: Overcast - 10% chance of rain: 6C

8am: Cloudy - 10% chance of rain: 6C

9am: Sunny day - More than 5% chance of rain: 6C

10am: Sunny day - More than 5% chance of rain: 6C

11am: Sunny day - More than 5% chance of rain: 6C

Midday: Sunny day - More than 5% chance of rain: 7C

1pm: Sunny day - More than 5% chance of rain: 7C

2pm: Sunny day - More than 5% chance of rain: 7C

3pm: Sunny intervals - More than 5% chance of rain: 7C

4pm: Sunny day - More than 5% chance of rain: 7C

5pm: Partly cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 7C

6pm: Partly cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 6C

7pm: Partly cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 6C

8pm: Partly cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 6C

9pm: Partly cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 6C

10pm: Cloudy - More than 5% chance of rain: 6C