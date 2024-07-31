Hour-by-hour forecast as Blackpool braces for thunderstorms following 24C weather

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in Blackpool have been urged to prepare for thunderstorms and flash flooding after temperatures hit 24C.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has subsequently been issued by the Met Office.

The warning - which covers all of the county - will be in place from 1am until 11.59pm on Thursday (July 31).

Up to 50mm of rain is set to fall over the course of a few hours, with residents urged to prepare for flash flooding and power cuts.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “An area of showery rain is likely to develop and move northeastwards across parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England.

“This will be heavy and perhaps thundery at times, persisting through Thursday morning before easing towards midday.

“Some areas could receive rain accumulations of 25-50 mm over the course of a few hours.”

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures, and there is a chance bus and train services could be delayed.

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is also possible, causing a danger to life.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Wednesday (July 30)

1pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 22C

2pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 22C

3pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 22C

4pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 22C

5pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 22C

6pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 22C

7pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 21C

8pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 21C

9pm - Partly cloudy night - 10% chance of rain - 20C

10pm - Partly cloudy night - 20% chance of rain - 19C

11pm - Cloudy - 30% chance of rain - 19C

Hour-by-hour forecast for Thursday (July 31)

12am - Cloudy - 40% chance of rain - 18C

1am - Cloudy - 50% chance of rain - 18C

2am - Light rain - 50% chance of rain - 18C

3am - Cloudy - 50% chance of rain - 17C

4am - Light rain - 60% chance of rain - 17C

5am - Light shower - 60% chance of rain - 17C

6am - Sunny intervals - 40% chance of rain - 16C

7am - Sunny intervals - 30% chance of rain - 17C

8am - Sunny intervals - 20% chance of rain - 17C

9am - Sunny intervals - 20% chance of rain - 18C

10am - Sunny intervals - 10% chance of rain - 19C

11am - Sunny intervals - 10% chance of rain - 19C

12pm - Sunny intervals - 10% chance of rain - 19C

1pm - Sunny intervals - 10% chance of rain - 20C

2pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 20C

3pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 20C

4pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 20C

5pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 20C

6pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 20C

7pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 19C

8pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 19C

9pm - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 18C

10pm - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 17C