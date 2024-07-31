Hour-by-hour forecast as Blackpool braces for thunderstorms following 24C weather
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has subsequently been issued by the Met Office.
The warning - which covers all of the county - will be in place from 1am until 11.59pm on Thursday (July 31).
Up to 50mm of rain is set to fall over the course of a few hours, with residents urged to prepare for flash flooding and power cuts.
A spokesman for the Met Office said: “An area of showery rain is likely to develop and move northeastwards across parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England.
“This will be heavy and perhaps thundery at times, persisting through Thursday morning before easing towards midday.
“Some areas could receive rain accumulations of 25-50 mm over the course of a few hours.”
Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures, and there is a chance bus and train services could be delayed.
Fast flowing or deep floodwater is also possible, causing a danger to life.
Hour-by-hour forecast for Wednesday (July 30)
1pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 22C
2pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 22C
3pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 22C
4pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 22C
5pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 22C
6pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 22C
7pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 21C
8pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 21C
9pm - Partly cloudy night - 10% chance of rain - 20C
10pm - Partly cloudy night - 20% chance of rain - 19C
11pm - Cloudy - 30% chance of rain - 19C
Hour-by-hour forecast for Thursday (July 31)
12am - Cloudy - 40% chance of rain - 18C
1am - Cloudy - 50% chance of rain - 18C
2am - Light rain - 50% chance of rain - 18C
3am - Cloudy - 50% chance of rain - 17C
4am - Light rain - 60% chance of rain - 17C
5am - Light shower - 60% chance of rain - 17C
6am - Sunny intervals - 40% chance of rain - 16C
7am - Sunny intervals - 30% chance of rain - 17C
8am - Sunny intervals - 20% chance of rain - 17C
9am - Sunny intervals - 20% chance of rain - 18C
10am - Sunny intervals - 10% chance of rain - 19C
11am - Sunny intervals - 10% chance of rain - 19C
12pm - Sunny intervals - 10% chance of rain - 19C
1pm - Sunny intervals - 10% chance of rain - 20C
2pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 20C
3pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 20C
4pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 20C
5pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 20C
6pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 20C
7pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 19C
8pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 19C
9pm - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 18C
10pm - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 17C
11pm - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 17C
