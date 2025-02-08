Here’s what the Met Office has to say about the weather in Blackpool this week...

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday

Remaining mostly cloudy into the new week with spells of rain and drizzle at times, falling as sleet or snow across the high ground. Feeling cold, especially in brisk winds.

Temperatures on Monday are expected to range between 3 degrees and 6 degrees, between 3 degrees and 7 degrees on Tuesday, and between 2 degrees and 7 degrees on Wednesday.

Thursday 13 Feb - Saturday 22 Feb

An easterly or south-easterly wind is likely, with cold and cloudy weather continuing at first. Atlantic Low pressure however is inching closer to the British Isles, with bands of rain gradually moving into western parts. It is also possible that this might fall as snow initially as precipitation initially runs into resident cold air.

Eastern areas of the country will hold on to relatively drier conditions for longer, but it will still feel cold under the cloud and wind. It is possible however that the cold, cloudy easterly or south-easterly theme continues. Eventually though it is thought that low pressure will push frontal bands of rain across much of the UK by the end of the week, with wind and rain becoming the dominant feature of the weather.

Temperatures later in the week are expected to drop into the minuses on Friday morning as another colder snap arrives.