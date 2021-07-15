Heatwave anyone? This is how hot it's going to get in Blackpool at the weekend
The jet stream has now moved northwards which will cause settled, hot weather in parts of Britain until the first week of August.
Beer gardens and ice cream parlours will be the order of the weekend as the mercury is set to rise, giving us all a fine a sunny few days.
Temperatures will rise to as high as 21C on Friday and Saturday and 20C Sunday.
Friday:
A fine and dry day, after any early fog patches clear.
Plenty of sunshine throughout, with some patchy fair-weather cloud developing into the afternoon.
Feeling very warm in the sunshine. Maximum north west temperature: 26 °C.
Outlook for Saturday to Monday:
Staying dry with plenty of sunshine over the weekend and feeling very warm throughout. Becoming cloudier into Monday, bringing slightly lower temperatures and the risk of an odd shower.
