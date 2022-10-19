With the nights drawing in and the temperature slowly dropping, trick or treating usually involves several layers of clothes under your costume.

So will it be the same this year? It seems not.

Here’s what the Met Office weather forecast reveals …

Halloween - the one night of the year you're allowed to scare the bejesus out of your neighbours

From Monday, October 24, to Wednesday, November 2, unsettled conditions are expected with rain or showers for many. Unsettled conditions are expected to continue dominating through the remainder of this period, with further showers and longer spells of rain for many. A risk of stronger winds or gales at times, particularly in the north and west.

Will it be cold?

Not as cold as usual. Temperatures will most likely be above normal for much of the UK.

What about Bonfire Night?

From Thursday, November 3 to Thursday, November 17, rain is expected over the North West with a risk of stronger winds.