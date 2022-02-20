These are all the Sunday flood warnings for Lancashire as Met Office issues latest forecast ahead of Storm Franklin

The third storm to hit the UK this week has been named Storm Franklin, with the Met Office warning that it will bring strong winds and heavy rain to Lancashire over the next 48 hours.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain and wind is now in force across the North West and much of the UK until 6pm tonight.

The Met Office warns that flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, causing delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scenes of flooding in Lancashire in early November last year, which forced police to close roads across the county

You can watch the latest Met Office forecast in our video player above.

This is the full list of flood warnings and alerts for Lancashire today...

Flood warning for River Ribble at Samlesbury, around Brockholes Reserve and Lower Brockholes Quarry

River levels are forecast to rise on the River Ribble today due to heavy rainfall.

Scenes of flooding in Lancashire in early November last year, which forced police to close roads across the county

Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Ribble, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around Brockholes Reserve and businesses based at Lower Brockholes Quarry from 8.15am today.

Further rainfall is forecast throughout the morning and river levels are expected to remain high.

Flood warning for River Ribble at Walton-le-Dale, area from Fishwick Bottoms to Railway Bridge

River levels are high and forecast to rise further on the River Ribble due to heavy rainfall.

Parts of Lancashire have repeatedly been hit by flooding in recent years - as seen here in St. Michael's on Wyre in late 2021

Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Ribble, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around Fishwick Bottoms area on the north bank of the River Ribble upstream of Walton Bridge.

Properties on the South bank of the Ribble between the Darwen Confluence and the Railway Bridge including the sewage works and Catholic College playing fields from 10.30am today.

Further heavy rainfall is forecast this afternoon and river levels are expected to remain high.

Flood alert for Lower River Ribble and Darwen

River levels are forecast to rise on the River Ribble and River Darwen.

Flooding is possible at River Ribble from Samlesbury and the River Darwen from Darwen including Blackburn, Preston, Walton-Le-Dale, Pleasington and Higher Walton from 6.30am today.

Further rainfall is forecast throughout Sunday afternoon.

Flood alert for River Lostock and River Yarrow

River levels are forecast to rise on the River Lostock and River Yarrow.

Flooding is possible from 5.30am today. Further rainfall is forecast throughout Sunday afternoon.

Flood alert for Lower River Douglas

River levels are forecast to rise on the River Douglas.

Flooding is possible around the River Douglas and other watercourses from Parbold to the confluence with the River Ribble including Rufford, Mawdesley, Hesketh and Longton from 5.30am.

Further rainfall is forecast through Sunday afternoon.

Flood alert for Wyre estuary from Fleetwood and Knott End to Little Eccleston

This Flood Alert has been issued due to the high tide forecast at 1.30pm today.

Areas most at risk include Tiger's Tail, Wyre Dock, Burrow's Marsh, Burn Naze, Thornton, Trunnah, Stannah, Poulton-le-Fylde, Skippool, Hambleton, Cold Row, Little Singleton, Little Eccleston and Crow Woods.

After this tide‚ there will be strong winds but no further impacts are expected.

Flood alert for Upper River Wyre, Brock

River levels are forecast to rise overnight and during Sunday on the River Wyre, River Brock.

Flooding is possible at Rivers Wyre, Calder and Brock and other watercourses from Abbeystead to Catterall including Scorton, Garstang, Bilsborrow, Ainspool and Churchtown from 6.30am.

Further rainfall is forecast throughout Sunday afternoon.

Flood alert for Upper River Ribble, Hodder

River levels are forecast to rise on the River Ribble, River Hodder due to heavy rainfall.

Flooding is possible from 6.30am. Further rainfall is forecast throughout Sunday afternoon.

Flood alert for River Calder in east Lancashire

River levels are forecast to rise on the River Calder.

Flooding is possible at Rivers Calder, Brun, Don and Pendlewater, from Laneshaw Bridge to the river Ribble including Trawden, Burnley, Nelson, Colne, Accrington and Whalley from 6.30am.

Further rainfall is forecast throughout Sunday afternoon.

Flood alert for Earby Beck and Glusburn Beck

River levels have risen as a result of persistent (heavy) rainfall overnight and this morning.

Due to the saturated conditions and thawing of any lying snow, river levels are likely to be particularly high throughout today.

The Met Office are monitoring the situation closely on a 24 hour basis and will issue flood warnings if properties and parts of communities are expected to flood.

Further rain is forecast and we currently expect river levels to peak again around 4 to 5pm today and remain high overnight into Monday.

Areas most at risk initially are low lying land and roads.

Flood alert for Lower River Lune and Conder

River levels are forecast to rise on the River Lune and Conder.

Flooding is possible around the River Lune, Conder and Keer and other watercourses from Kirkby Lonsdale to Galgate including Gressingham, Carnforth, Hornby, Wray, Bentham and Lancaster from 8am.

Further rainfall is forecast through Sunday afternoon.

Flood alert for Coast at North Morecambe Bay

This flood alert has been issued due to the high tide forecast at 1.40pm today.

Areas most at risk include low lying areas along the coast at North Morecambe Bay from Roosebeck to Carnforth including low lying areas around Ulverston, Greenodd, Haverthwaite, Flookburgh, Grange-over-Sands, Levens, Milnthorpe, Sandside, Arnside and Silverdale.

Continuing strong winds may cause large waves and spray overtopping, and flooding is possible two hours either side of this time.

The forecast remains unsettled however the tide overnight at 2am on Monday is not expected to meet the threshold for a Flood Alert.

Be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.