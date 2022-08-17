Footage shows 'mini tornado' at Stanley Park in Blackpool today

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the video, attached above, the large gust of wind is seen to dramatically sweep across the children’s play area of the popular public park.

It comes as somewhat of a suprise, with only gentle winds forecast in Blackpool today across both the BBC and The Weather Channel.

Such an occurence can be called a whirlwind, when local winds start to spin on the ground, forming a tunnel.