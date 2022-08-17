Footage shows 'mini tornado' at Stanley Park in Blackpool today
Footage captured by a member of the public shows the moment a ‘mini tornado’ visited Stanley Park in Blackpool today.
By Aimee Seddon
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 5:40 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 5:52 pm
In the video, attached above, the large gust of wind is seen to dramatically sweep across the children’s play area of the popular public park.
It comes as somewhat of a suprise, with only gentle winds forecast in Blackpool today across both the BBC and The Weather Channel.
Such an occurence can be called a whirlwind, when local winds start to spin on the ground, forming a tunnel.