Flood warning issued for River Wyre as mini heatwave comes to dramatic end

Heavy rain has been battering the county today (September 9), with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms.

The Environment Agency has now issued a flood alert for the River Wyre which covers Fleetwood to Little Eccleston.

Areas most at risk include Tiger's Tail, Wyre Dock, Burrow's Marsh, Burn Naze, Thornton, Trunnah, Stannah, Poulton-le-Fylde, Skippool, Hambleton, Cold Row, Little Singleton, Little Eccleston and Crow Woods.

The alert has been issued due to the high tide forecast at 1.45 AM on Friday, September 10.

"Flooding is possible two hours either side of this time," a spokesman for the Environment Agency said.

"After this tide‚ the weather is more settled and no further impacts are expected.

"Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous."

A flood alert has been issued for the River Wyre. (Credit: Environment Agency)