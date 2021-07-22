With temperatures soaring to the high 20s in parts of Blackpool and the Fylde coast this week, pet owners across the region have been doing their best to keep their furry friends cool in the summer heat.

We asked our readers to send us their pictures of how they have been cooling their pets down during the day, and we were inundated.

Thanks to everyone who also sent us video - unfortunately we can only include pictures in our round-up.

It is worth noting that it is safe to take your dog for a walk in temperatures of up to 19 degrees Celsius, provided they are well hydrated. Temperatures above this increases the risk of your dog experiencing heatstroke - according to VetsNow.

Take a look at these fun pictures of pets cooling down in the heatwave:

1. Apparently Fifi hates the fan. Photo: Samantha Dougill Buy photo

2. Harley loves sleeping in her nice cool sandpit in the shade. Photo: Emma-jayne Sheldon Buy photo

3. Freshening up in the sink. Photo: Katie James Buy photo

4. The cool mat is the perfect place. Photo: Chris Howarth Buy photo