England set for dry skies for Denmark clash amid wet start to week

But the combination of showers and warm temperatures that the UK has experienced in recent days will continue over the next week.

Greg Dewhurst, a meteorologist, told the PA news agency that Wednesday was still too far away to pinpoint exact details but that morning showers should ease off by kick-off.

“For the UK as a whole (Wednesday) is going to be a day of sunshine and showers through the day, some of the showers could be heavy at times but it looks like the showers tend to fade away in the evening,” he said.

Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Harry Maguire of England and teammates take to the field during the England Training Session at St George's Park on July 05

The mercury is expected to hit 21C (69.8F) in the day, dropping to around 18C (64.4F) by match time, but the atmosphere will still be “on the humid side”.

“Our latest models have temperatures around 22C (21.6F), possibly 23C (73.4F) – there is still the risk of a few showers around but perhaps less frequent and less heavy compared to Wednesday,” Mr Dewhurst said.

It will be a similar picture in south-west London where newcomer Emma Raducanu remains Britain’s last hope in the singles draw at Wimbledon.

The 18-year-old is due to face Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic on Court One on Monday afternoon.

Mr Dewhurst said Monday was likely to be a largely dry day but with one or two showers around, while the wind will also pick up.

“There could be a risk of some rain moving in by around 7pm, so for the end of the evening really,” he said.

“Tuesday and Wednesday will be back in the regime of sunshine and showers whilst Thursday and into Friday it looks like there will still be some showers around, but that risk decreases.”

Temperatures are currently sitting at around 21C (69.8F) – about average for the time of year.