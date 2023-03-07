Safety campaigners RoadAngel are warning drivers to take extra care before they head out on potentially icy roads.

They are urging motorists to take steps now to ensure their vehicles are cold weather ready ahead of forecasted ice and snow in the days ahead.

Their advice includes inspecting tyres to ensure they have enough tread to cope with icy roads, making sure windscreen washer fluid is fully topped up and inspecting brake lights to make sure they are all working correctly.

Make sure you vehicle is prepared for wintry conditions

A spokesman for RoadAngel said: “Weather forecasters are predicting some treacherous driving conditions in the days ahead and it’s vital that motorists take measures now to minimise the risks of having an accident in the coming winter.

“By taking simple measures to check tyre tread and making sure brake and fog lights are fully working will help to prevent the risk of accidents on the icy roads.

“The UK hasn’t faced snow since the start of the year, which is why many drivers may have forgotten how dangerous it can be to drive in these harsher conditions.

“Thousands of accidents happen during rain, fog and snow, which is why it’s imperative for drivers to follow our guidance to ensure their safety on the road.”

Here are eight essential tips every driver should abide to in harsh snowy weather …

Check tyre tread

Regularly check tyre conditions as snowy weather increases the danger of braking safely. Tyre tread depth must be at a minimum of 1.6mm to keep safe while driving. If you want to take further preventive measures, invest in winter tyres to ensure a tighter grip on the road.

Top up windscreen washer

Fill up with windscreen washer to ensure you have enough for long journeys in the snowy weather. The fluid helps to remove snow and ice while ensuring you have a clear vision of the road ahead.

Inspect brake lights

Keep on top of checking the brake bulbs to prevent any drivers from rear-ending your car. It can be easily done by slowly reversing into a wall and checking the side mirrors to see whether both red lights reflect back.

Check the fog lights

As an extra preventive measure, check to see if the fog light is working to ensure full visibility on the road. If the lights are flicking or dimly lit, this could mean the bulbs need replacing and should be fixed immediately.

Windscreen wipers

The combination of snow and rain could bend the wipers making it extremely difficult to have clear vision of the road. Before heading off in the car, remove heavy snow on the windscreen and replace damaged wipers ahead of long journeys.

Increase stopping distance

Stopping distances need to be increased by up to 10 times when driving in the snow and ice. If you’re driving up to 70mph on the motorway in these conditions, keep in mind that it’ll take over 770m to bring the car to a complete stop.

Clear vision

It’s vital to have a clear vision of the roads, especially as the earlier winter nights draw in. When the cold weather hits, make sure to pack a microfibre cloth for when you turn the heating on, as it helps to clear the condensation from the windscreen and allows for a clear view of the road.

Monitor brake conditions