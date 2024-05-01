Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bank holiday weekend is nearly here!

And after some warmer weather over the last few days you might be hoping for more spring warmth and sunshine.

Well, temperatures are expected to reach highs of 15C and lows of 10C between Friday (May 3) and Monday (May 6).

Blackpool could be set for a dry Bank Holiday weekend (Credit: Dave Hetherington Photography)

Rain is set to fall on Friday evening and Saturday morning, but the rest of the weekend is expected to remain dry.

Forecasters predict the weekend will be relatively cloudy, with the sun finally making an appearance on Monday.

Check out the full bank holiday forecast for Blackpool, according to the Met Office:

Friday, May 3

Friday looks set to be an overcast day, but the morning will be predominantly dry.

Light rain is predicted to fall from 4pm and into Saturday morning.

Highs of 10C. Lows of 13C.

Saturday, May 4

Following a light sprinkle of rain in the morning, the rest of the day is set to be dry but overcast.

Highs of 14C. Lows of 10C.

Sunday, May 5

Sunday is set to be a dry but overcast day, but no rain is forecast.

Highs of 15C. Lows of 10C.

Monday, May 6

The sun is finally set to make an appearance on Monday.

Sunny intervals are predicted from 7am until 4pm when the cloud is set to fully clear.