Blackpool weekend weather forecast: Watch our roundup and check tide times for the resort

It has been a very wet couple of days. Yesterday, the heavens opened for most of the day, and this morning wasn't much better, with showers and dark clouds looming.

Although we had a couple of hours free of rain this morning, by lunchtime the heavier showers will set in and it won't stop until later on this evening.

It will be a fairly windy evening, with gusts reaching over 30 miles per hour.

Check the tide times before you head to the beach this weekend.

On Saturday, the weather will improve a little, with a cloudy morning on the horizon and sunny intervals throughout the day.

If you're planning a day trip to the resort, Saturday seems to be the ideal day - on Sunday rain will be back in the afternoon after a dry, dull start to the day.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 11°C on Saturday and Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, we can expect both Monday and Tuesday to have similar conditions, with dry starts to the days but light showers creeping in by lunchtime.

If you're planning a visit to the beach this weekend, remember to check the tide times before you head out - rain and wind can be treacherous conditions, particularly on our beaches.

If you need emergency assistance on the beach, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.

Friday: Overcast morning changing to heavy rain by early afternoon. Maximum temperature 12°C.

Saturday: A cloudy morning with sunny intervals through the afternoon. No rain forecast, and dry conditions will continue overnight. Maximum temperature 11°C.

Sunday: A cloudy morning, changing to light showers by lunchtime. Maximum temperature 11°C.

Outlook for Monday and Tuesday:

Cloudy mornings with light showers moving in by late morning on both days. Maximum temperatures between 12 and 13°C.

This weekend's tide times:

Friday:

Low Tide 12.49am

High Tide 6.57am

Low Tide 1.44pm

High Tide 7.40pm

Saturday:

Low Tide 2.07am

High Tide 8.05am

Low Tide 2.54pm

High Tide 8.43pm

Sunday:

Low Tide 3.13am

High Tide 9.02am

Low Tide 3.53pm

High Tide 9.36pm

