Blackpool weekend weather forecast: This is when temperatures will drop

Here’s what to expect.

The weather in Blackpool this weekend is set to be a mixed bag, with sunshine, cloud and cooler temperatures predicted.

Friday (15 Nov)

Friday will see bright sunshine throughout most of the day, interspersed at times by periods of cloud. Maximum daytime temperature of 9C. Overnight temperature of 7C.

Saturday (16 Nov)

Saturday will be cloudy throughout the day. The temperature will reach its peak of 9C by 11am and remain so throughout the day.

Overnight temperature of 6C.

Sunday (17 Nov)

Sunday is also set to be cloudy throughout the day, with the temperature reaching its peak of 8C by 12pm.

The temperature will then begin to dip after 6pm, with an overnight temperature of 3C.

Looking further ahead

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 19 to Thursday 28 November said, “Heavy rain will spread eastwards across Wales and parts of southern and central England through Tuesday, though northern and eastern areas should remain mostly dry and bright through the day.

“Towards the end of the week it should turn milder with a risk of prolonged rain likely across western parts with the possibility of some transient hill snow.”