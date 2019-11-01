Blackpool weekend weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool this weekend is set to be mostly dull, with heavy rain and cloud.

Here’s what to expect.

Friday (1 Nov)

Friday afternoon will be cloudy, with light rain between 4pm and 5pm, before heavy rain hits from 7pm onwards. Maximum daytime temperature of 13C. Overnight temperature of 8C.

Saturday (2 Nov)

Saturday will begin cloudy, with light rain from 11am onwards. Rain will continue throughout the afternoon, with a period of cloud between 3pm and 4pm, before light rain returns.

Rain will then ease by 5pm, with Saturday evening set to be cloudy and dry until light rain returns from 10pm onwards. Maximum temperature of 10C. Overnight temperature of 8C.

Sunday (3 Nov)

Sunday is set to be cloudy throughout the day, with a period of sunny intervals and light showers between 3pm and 6pm.

Sunday evening will then be cloudy, but dry throughout. Maximum temperature of 11C.

Overnight temperature of 7C.

The Met Office outlook for the North West for Sunday to Tuesday explains that “Sunday will see heavy showers around early on, perhaps brighter later.

“There will be outbreaks of rain on Monday, with some brighter spells. Turning chillier but mostly dry on Tuesday.”