Blackpool weekend weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit

The weather in Blackpool this weekend is set to be a mixed bag, with a mixture of cloud, heavy rain and sunshine.

Here’s what to expect.

Friday (11 Oct)

Friday will see heavy rain ease by lunchtime, with bright sunshine expected throughout the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 14C.

Friday evening will be cloudy, but dry. Overnight temperature of 12C.

Saturday (12 Oct)

Saturday will begin with light rain, which will ease by mid-morning, with bright sunshine from 10am until 12pm.

Light rain will then hit from 12pm until around 3pm, turning to a mixture of cloud and sunny spells. Maximum temperature of 14C.

Saturday evening will be cloudy, but dry. Overnight temperature of 10C.

Sunday (13 Oct)

Sunday will begin will light rain, turning to heavy rain from 10am onwards. This will continue into the afternoon, easing to light rain by 4pm. Maximum temperature of 13C.

Rain will continue until around 7pm, turning cloudy but dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 9C.

The Met Office outlook for the North West for Sunday to Tuesday explains that “further blustery showers will add to the already wet conditions with a potential for occasional thunderstorms. The mornings may see some local fog, which will be slow to clear.”