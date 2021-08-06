Blackpool weekend weather forecast and tide times: Yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms from Met Office

Yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms will remain in place for Mid Wales, Scotland and the North of England, including Blackpool, from Friday until late on Saturday night.

The Met Office said heavy, slow-moving showers, some thundery, may cause travel disruption and flooding in a few places.

Friday will see light rain with some heavier showers through the morning, with rain clearing up by around 3pm and turning cloudy. The maximum temperature will be 17C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms are in place for Blackpool until late on Saturday night.

Light rain will return overnight heading into Saturday morning, with continuous light showers expected throughout the day until early Sunday morning.

Light showers early on Sunday morning will turn into heavier showers, which are expected through the day until early evening.

There will be a cloudy start to Monday morning, but the rain will be back as heavy showers set in by 10am, tapering off into lighter showers by Monday evening.

This weekend, why don't you have a go at winning a free 12-month digital subscription to our website worth £60?

All you have to do is guess where our reporter is filming from in the latest "Where Am I?" video on our website, and enter your answer into this form.

Good luck!

Met Office Forecast in full:

Friday: Maximum daytime temperature: 17C, minimum nighttime temperature 14C. Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms.

Saturday: Maximum daytime temperature: 18C, minimum nighttime temperature 15C. Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms.

Sunday: Maximum daytime temperature 17C, minimum nighttime temperature 15C. Light rain with some heavy showers throughout the day.

TIDE TIMES:

Friday:

Low 04:46

High 10:38

Low 16:58

High 22:57

Saturday:

Low 05:31

High 11:18

Low 17:40

High 23:34

Sunday:

Low 06:13

High 11:58