Blackpool weekend weather forecast and tide times: Weather roundup and digital subscription competition

Last Thursday recorded the hottest temperature in Blackpool saw the hottest temperature this year, with highs of 28C.

But since Tuesday this week, the temperature has cooled considerably and spells of rain can be expected this weekend and heading into next week.

Storm Evert has become the first summer storm of the year to be named, and the Met Office says it will bring ‘unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain’, heading east across the south coast and Midlands throughout Friday, bringing with it a cool, showery weekend on the Fylde coast.

According to the Met Office, Friday will be cloudy until around 2pm, with heavy showers appearing afterwards throughout the rest of the afternoon. The maximum temperature will stay cool at around 17C.

By Saturday, the rain will clear up and the resort will see cloudy conditions during the day, before some sunny intervals between 7pm and 9pm.

Sunday will be slightly sunnier, with sunny intervals through the morning and early afternoon, with a few lighter showers by late afternoon.

Met Office Forecast in full:

Friday: Maximum daytime temperature 17C, minimum nighttime temperature 16C. Cloudy changing to heavy rain in the afternoon.

Saturday: Maximum daytime temperature: 18C, minimum nighttime temperature 14C. Cloudy.

Sunday: Maximum daytime temperature 17C, minimum nighttime temperature 11C. Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with light showers in the afternoon.

TIDE TIMES:

Friday:

Low 10:35

High 16:55

Low 22:44

Saturday:

High 04:36

Low 11:12

High 17:02

Low 23:28

Sunday:

High 05:28

Low 11:59