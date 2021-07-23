Blackpool weekend weather forecast and tide times: Watch our weather roundup during heatwave with offers and discounts

The mini-heatwave hit the resort hard this week, and Thursday recorded the hottest temperature with highs of 28C.

Friday will see very similar conditions, but the temperature will begin to decrease gradually as we head into next week.

According to the Met Office, no rain has been forecast for Friday, there will be very little cloud cover and temperatures will reach 26C.

It's been a scorcher of a week on the Fylde coast.

By Saturday, the maximum temperature will fall slightly to 23C, and further still to 22C on Sunday, staying dry throughout.

Monday looks set to be the first entirely dry and humid day in Blackpool - as rain is expected by Tuesday lunchtime.

Light showers will reach the coast after a cloudy Tuesday morning, until later in the evening.

By Wednesday, temperatures will have dropped to 18C, and heavier rain is forecast from Wednesday lunchtime.

Met Office Forecast in full:

Friday: Maximum daytime temperature 26C, minimum nighttime temperature 14C. Sunny changing to cloudy by early evening.

Saturday: Maximum daytime temperature: 23C, minimum nighttime temperature 14C. Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.

Sunday: Maximum daytime temperature 22C, minimum nighttime temperature 15C. Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime.

TIDE TIMES:

Friday:

Low 05:25

High 11:09

Low 17:50

High 23:30

Saturday:

Low 06:21

High 12:00

Low 18:41

Sunday:

High 00:17

Low 07:11

High 12:48