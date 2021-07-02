Blackpool weekend weather forecast and tide times: Watch our weather roundup ahead of Ukraine v England in Euros quarter-final

We've had some excellent weather this week, but sadly following a cloudy Friday we can expect plenty of rain heading into next week.

It will remain dry, fairly warm and cloudy on Friday, with temperatures reaching highs of 18°C, with the sun making an appearance for a couple of hours from 7pm.

Rain will move in by Saturday morning, with light showers expected by 8am. The showers will become heavier by lunchtime, and as temperatures creep up to 19°C there are warnings of thunderstorms during the afternoon - between 3pm and 5pm.

It's going to be a wet weekend in Blackpool as England faces off against Ukraine in the Euros quarter-final match on Saturday.

Light rain will continue until later in the evening - so football fans across the resort watching England's clash against Ukraine in the Euros might want to do so indoors!

Sunday looks set to be another wet day for the most part, with highs of 18°C.

According to the Met Office, Monday will be much of the same, lots of cloud cover in the morning with lower temperatures 14°C.

It will warm up again by late afternoon to 18°C before heavier rain moves in during the evening. There will be heavy rain throughout the night, and light showers are expected again throughout the day on Tuesday.

Met Office forecast in full:

Friday: Cloudy all day and dry overnight. Maximum temperature 18°C.

Saturday: Heavy rain beginning round lunchtime with thunderstorms through the afternoon. Maximum temperature 20°C.

Sunday: A cloudy morning changing to light showers by lunchtime. Maximum temperature 19°C.

Outlook for Monday, and Tuesday:

Similar conditions for both days, cloudy mornings with light showers throughout the rest of the day. Cooling down slightly to maximum temperatures of 17°C.

Blackpool tide times:

Friday:

Low Tide 05.28am

High Tide 12:15pm

Low Tide 18:04pm

Saturday:

Low Tide 00:33am

High Tide 06:28am

Low Tide 13:12pm

High Tide 19:08pm

Sunday:

Low Tide 1:37am

High Tide 7:31am

Low Tide 14:13pm

High Tide 20:11pm

