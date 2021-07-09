We're seeing a fairly warm and dry start to the weekend, with temperatures reaching highs of 19°C on Friday, and the sun will come out by late afternoon towards early evening.

Rain will move in by Saturday morning, with a 30 per cent chance of light showers expected by 11am. Light showers are expected to continue throughout the afternoon, before drying up by early evening.

Much of the same can be expected on Sunday - the fateful day of the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England - with maximum temperatures of 20°C. The likelihood of light showers throughout the afternoon and going into Sunday evening currently remains at 50 per cent.

Blackpool weekend weather forecast - Friday July 9 to Sunday July 11.

According to the Met Office, Monday will also bring light showers throughout the day, with a cooler maximum temperature of 18°C.

The rain will clear up by Tuesday, and we'll see a cloudy start to the day with sunny intervals coming in by late morning. Highs remain at 18°C.

Met Office forecast in full:

Friday: Cloudy all day and dry overnight. Maximum temperature 19°C.

Saturday: Cloudy morning changing to light showers by lunchtime. Maximum temperature 20°C.

Sunday: Cloudy morning changing to light showers by lunchtime. Rain set to continue into the early hours of Monday morning. Maximum temperature 20°C.

Outlook for Monday, and Tuesday:

Monday will see a cloudy start to the day with light showers by lunchtime. It will dry up by Tuesday morning, with another cloudy start to the day followed by sunny intervals until Wednesday.

Blackpool tide times:

Friday:

Low Tide 5:48am

High Tide 11:35pm

Low Tide 5:58pm

High Tide: 23:51pm

Saturday:

Low Tide 6:28am

High Tide 12:11am

Low Tide 6:35pm

Sunday:

High Tide 12:25am

Low Tide 7:06am

High Tide 12:47pm

Low Tide 7:12pm

