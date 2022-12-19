Not since 2010, when the whole of Lancashire looked like a winter wonderland, has the county been blanketed in snow on Christmas morning, though a year earlier there was snowfall in some areas.

The Met Office have released this week’s weather forecast, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day – so what can we expect this year?

What will the weather be like in the run up to Christmas in Blackpool?

Snowy scenes in Lancashire in 2009. Will there be a White Christmas in 2022?

According to the Met Office, Tuesday promises to be a drier and brighter day on the whole than today (Monday) with sunny spells. A few showers are still likely though, and the wind will strengthen again. Maximum temperature 10 °C. Wednesday will be cloudier and windier with blustery showers. Thursday and Friday also look unsettled with rain at times, and although winds may ease temperatures could start to dip.

Is Blackpool likely to see a White Christmas in 2022?

With cold air, wintry showers and increased risk of more significant snow in the north, according to the Met Office, it looks like Blackpool could be in for a White Christmas. The definition that the Met Office uses to define a white Christmas is for one snowflake to be observed falling in the 24 hours of 25 December somewhere in the UK, so don’t dust off your sledges just yet!

What about the New Year?

