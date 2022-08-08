Fortunately we won’t see the same sweltering temperatures as we did in July, but it will be lovely and sunny – perfect weather for catching some rays in your back garden or local park.
Here’s the forecast for each day this week in Blackpool:
Today (Monday) – Temperatures are expected to reach 20 degrees, peaking at around 4pm until 8pm.
Tuesday – From 5pm until 8pm it will be clear and sunny with temperatures reaching 21 degrees.
Wednesday – A bright and sunny day with the mercury hitting 24 degrees, 4pm being the hottest time of the day.
Thursday – A scorcher on Thursday with 25 degrees expected, again 4pm looks like being the hottest part of the day.
Friday – it will be even hotter on Friday with the mercury rising to 26 degrees – peak temperatures from 1pm to 7pm.
Saturday – Another clear and sunny 26 degree day with temperatures hotting up from 10am and continuing throughout the day.
Sunday – The mercury will hit 26 degrees again on Sunday, 4pm being the hottest time of the day.