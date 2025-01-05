Weather: Stunning wintry footage shows snow falling in Blackpool coating roads and buildings

By Jessica Martin
Published 5th Jan 2025, 14:44 GMT
Picturesque footage, captured by a photographer, shows snow falling in Blackpool, with a snowy Blackpool Tower in the background.

Stunning footage captured by a photographer shows snow falling in Blackpool today (January 5).

Photographer Lisa Pool shared the video to her Facebook page. It shows snow falling, covering Blackpool’s roads, with the town’s tower visible in the background.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for Blackpool until 23.59pm today.

Snow falls in Blackpool coating roads and buildings.Snow falls in Blackpool coating roads and buildings.
Snow falls in Blackpool coating roads and buildings. | Lisa Pool Photography

Liverpool Airport, Manchester Airport and Leeds Bradford Airport had to close their runways to clear snow, but all have since reopened them. Due to this disruption, there may be delays and cancellations to flights - with passengers asked to check with their airlines for the latest information.

