Weather: Stunning wintry footage shows snow falling in Blackpool coating roads and buildings
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Stunning footage captured by a photographer shows snow falling in Blackpool today (January 5).
Photographer Lisa Pool shared the video to her Facebook page. It shows snow falling, covering Blackpool’s roads, with the town’s tower visible in the background.
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for Blackpool until 23.59pm today.
Liverpool Airport, Manchester Airport and Leeds Bradford Airport had to close their runways to clear snow, but all have since reopened them. Due to this disruption, there may be delays and cancellations to flights - with passengers asked to check with their airlines for the latest information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.