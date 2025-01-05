Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Picturesque footage, captured by a photographer, shows snow falling in Blackpool, with a snowy Blackpool Tower in the background.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stunning footage captured by a photographer shows snow falling in Blackpool today (January 5).

Photographer Lisa Pool shared the video to her Facebook page. It shows snow falling, covering Blackpool’s roads, with the town’s tower visible in the background.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for Blackpool until 23.59pm today.

Snow falls in Blackpool coating roads and buildings. | Lisa Pool Photography

Liverpool Airport, Manchester Airport and Leeds Bradford Airport had to close their runways to clear snow, but all have since reopened them. Due to this disruption, there may be delays and cancellations to flights - with passengers asked to check with their airlines for the latest information.