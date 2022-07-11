Parts of Britain were predicted to possibly hit 33C on Monday (July 11) on what could be the hottest day of the year so far.

The UK’s record high for 2022 currently stands at 32.7C, recorded at Heathrow on June 17.

In Blackpool, temperatures were expected to reach around 25C, with warm, dry weather in the mid-to-high 20s predicted for the rest of the week.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst told the PA news agency: “High pressure is going to dominate tomorrow, with lots of sunshine, particularly in England and Wales.

“In Scotland and Northern Ireland it will be somewhat hazy at times with thick cloud moving in from the north-west, possibly bringing some rain at times.

“But for most of us it will be a dry and sunny day, well into the high 20s from the morning, with central, southern and eastern parts of England to possibly see maximum highs of 33C.

Temperatures were expected to reach around 25C in Blackpool on Monday, July 11 (Credit: photoeverywhere.co.uk)

“So it’s very possible tomorrow will be the hottest day of the year so far, it will certainly be on par with the existing record, maybe more.”

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Blackpool on Monday, July 11, 2022:

9am – 17C – Cloudy – Less than 5% chance of rain

10am – 19C – Sunny intervals – Less than 5% chance of rain

11am – 20C – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain

Midday – 21C – Sunny intervals – Less than 5% chance of rain

1pm – 22C – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain

2pm – 22C – Cloudy – Less than 5% chance of rain

3pm – 23C – Sunny – Less than 5% chance of rain

4pm – 23C – Cloudy – Less than 5% chance of rain

5pm – 24C – Sunny – Less than 5% chance of rain

6pm – 25C – Cloudy – Less than 5% chance of rain

7pm – 24C – Cloudy – Less than 5% chance of rain

8pm – 24C – Cloudy – Less than 5% chance of rain

9pm – 23C – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain

10pm – 22C – Cloudy – Less than 5% chance of rain

11pm – 21C – Cloudy – Less than 5% chance of rain