Blackpool weather forecast: This is when you'll see the worst of the rain today

The resort is in for a cloudy day today with burst of rain likely throughout.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

Heavy cloud is expected throughout the morning with burst of rain also expected. Temperatures will peak at 11C.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

The temperature will rise to 12C during the afternoon, but will remain cloudy throughout. There will be an 80-90% chance of rain for much of the afternoon reducing to 50% at around 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

There will be a 60% chance of rain this evening, and should remain fairly mild with temperatures only dropping to 10C by 11pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be a mixed bag of sunny spells, light and cloud. The temperature will be warmer than today reaching a peak of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Wednesday 12 June to Saturday 15 June said: “Another wet and breezy day is in store, with strong winds continuing across Cumbria, and with still some heavy bursts of rain in places. Feeling rather cool. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

"Further rain on Thursday, although the wind will ease. Staying unsettled thereafter with further showers or longer spells of rain, but with some bright spells by Saturday. Staying cool throughout."