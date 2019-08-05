Blackpool weather forecast: This is when thunderstorms will hit Blackpool

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag on Monday 5 August, with sun, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will mostly see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 17C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Light rain will then hit between 12pm and 1pm, with bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will see some sunshine, before turning cloudy and remaining dry. The temperature will dip to 17C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to begin with light showers, which will change to thunder by late morning. Thunder is set to hit between 11am and 1pm. Maximum temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 9 August to Sunday 18 August said: “After a sunny start to Friday, showers will develop.

“Outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain and strong winds will then arrive into the southwest.

“The band of rain will gradually spread northeastwards, and will be followed by warm, humid conditions and heavy showers as we head into the weekend.

“For the following week, an area of low pressure will stay close to the UK.”