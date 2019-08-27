Blackpool weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Blackpool

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 27 August, with sunny intervals and cloud.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny intervals and cloud throughout. The temperature will reach 17C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Early afternoon will see some sunshine, before cloud creeps in from 1pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to see heavy rain throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 31 August to Monday 9 September said: “It will be unsettled this weekend.

“On Saturday, rain will gradually clear the southeast through the day, with sunshine and showers for much of the country. The showers will be heaviest in the north and west, with the risk of hail and thunder.

“Gales will be possible in the far northwest and it will feel cool for the time of year.

“The south will become drier on Monday but for the start of September, it will probably be fairly unsettled nationwide.”