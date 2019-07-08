Blackpool weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Blackpool

Have your say

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather is set to be dull on Monday 8 July, with cloud throughout most of the day.

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will be cloudy, with light rain set to hit from 9pm onwards. The temperature will dip to 15C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 14C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will see light rain, which will change to overcast in the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 12 July to Sunday 21 July said: “On Friday many places will start dry and bright. However, cloud will soon develop with further slow-moving, heavy and thundery showers breaking out quite widely across UK.

“Temperatures near normal for the time of year, although in longer spells of sunshine it will feel warm and humid.

“As we move into the weekend, it is likely to turn more settled again and slightly fresher, with increasing amounts of dry and sunny weather.