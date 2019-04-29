Blackpool weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Blackpool

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will be mostly bright, with bursts of pure sunshine. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 14C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 15C by 1pm.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will see some small sunny spells, before remaining clear and dry for the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 11C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 8C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to see cloud throughout most of the day, with light rain from 8pm onwards. Maximum temperature of 16C. Wednesday will then see a mixture of light and heavy rain throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 30 April to Thursday 9 May said: “Tuesday looks like being dry and bright for most, with temperatures a little above average, though there is a risk of rain in Northern Ireland.

“A pattern of generally dry weather looks likely to continue for the first few days of May and into the bank holiday weekend.

“Day time temperatures may well become relatively warm and springlike, though less warm than we had last week.

“Reduced cloud amounts at night mean that night time temperatures may be fairly cold, with some fog patches, and even some late frost in susceptible parts of the north.”