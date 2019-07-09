Blackpool weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Blackpool today

Have your say

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather is set to be dull on Tuesday 9 July, with rain and cloud throughout the day.

This morning will see a mixture of light and heavy rain. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Early afternoon will be overcast, before heavy rain hits from 1pm onwards. The temperature will remain at 16C throughout.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will see rain ease by 7pm, remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will increase to its peak of 17C by 6pm. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will see cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 13 July to Monday 22 July said: “Saturday and Sunday should be largely dry with sunny spells although a few showers will develop during the day, especially across central and eastern areas.”

“Monday should be a dry day for most, with bright or sunny spells. Temperatures will be near normal, but locally warm in the sunnier parts of the south and southwest.

“Through the following week Atlantic weather systems are likely to bring some wetter and possibly windier spells across the UK, more especially across the north and west.”

“The timings of these systems is currently very uncertain and are still likely to be interspersed with drier and brighter periods.”