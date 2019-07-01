Blackpool weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Blackpool

Have your say

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Monday 1 July, with cloud, sunshine and rain throughout the day.

This morning will be mostly cloudy throughout, with light rain set to hit from 10am onwards. This will become heavier from 11am onwards. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will see a mixture of bright sunshine and cloud, remaining dry. The temperature will reach its peak of 16C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will see some sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry. The temperature will remain at 15C. Overnight temperature of 11C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will see bright sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 5 July to Sunday 14 July said: “Friday will be dry and sunny for southern and eastern parts of the UK.

“It will be a cloudier day for northern and northwestern parts with a risk of some isolated showery outbreaks. Winds will be light.

“As we head through early July there is a good signal for high pressure to become dominant.

“The position of the high pressure will determine cloud amounts and where the highest temperatures are most likely.”