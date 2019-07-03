Blackpool weather forecast: This is how hot it will be in Blackpool as temperatures rise

Have your say

The weather is set to be bright on Wednesday 3 July, with sunshine throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will continue to see bright, uninterrupted sunshine. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will see bright sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry. The temperature will dip to 16C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout. Maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 7 July to Tuesday 16 July said: “This period will start with predominantly dry and warm weather in the south, but a slightly more changeable look further north, with occasional rain or showers and breezier conditions.

“By midweek, a slightly more unsettled spell of weather looks most likely, with sunny spells and showers.

“Some of these could be heavy and thundery, accompanied by stronger winds at times, especially in the south, compared to the start of the period.”