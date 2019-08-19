Blackpool weather forecast: Sunny start but this is when rain will hit Blackpool today

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag on Monday 19 August, with sunshine and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

Weather

This morning will begin with bright sunshine, before light rain hits from 11am onwards. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Light rain will ease by around 2pm. It will then be sunny throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will see bright sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 14C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of bright sunshine, cloud and light rain. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 23 August to Sunday 1 September said: “Further spells of rain likely to affect northwestern parts of the UK during Friday, especially over higher ground.

“Elsewhere, largely dry with sunny spells.

"Into the weekend there is a lot of uncertainty at this stage, but will probably see the unsettled weather continuing across the far north and northwest, with drier and brighter conditions elsewhere. Temperatures will generally be above average.”