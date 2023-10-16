Storm Babet is set to batter parts of the UK with “extremely” heavy rain from Wednesday to Saturday, the Met Office said.

The second named storm of the season will last from Wednesday (October 18) to Saturday (October 21), the Met Office said.

Yellow weather warnings have been issued across the four days for a vast swathe of the UK, covering much of Scotland, eastern Northern Ireland, the northeast of England, Yorkshire, the East Midlands and East Anglia.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Steven Keates said: “Storm Babet will bring impactful rain to many parts of the UK, but especially parts of eastern Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England later this week.

“Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of flooding.

“It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities.”

Is Blackpool covered by the weather warning?

Blackpool is not yet covered by the warning, but the Met Office said warnings will be updated throughout the week so this could change.

The weather looks set to be relatively calm in Blackpool this week, but temperatures are predicted to drop to around 6C (Credit: Krivec Ales)

The weather looks set to be relatively calm during the week at the moment, but temperatures are predicted to drop to around 6C.

Here’s the weather forecast for Blackpool:

Monday, October 16

A chilly start followed by a dry and bright day ahead.

Perhaps cloudier than recent days but with some sunny spells, hazy at times.

Feeling cold but winds remaining light. Maximum temperature 12C.

Staying dry into the evening with clear spells developing overnight allowing temperatures to fall.

A patchy frost likely with some mist and fog patches. Minimum temperature 6C.

Tuesday, October 17

Another largely fine day once any fog clears, with the odd light shower possible.

Turning breezier through the afternoon, especially over the hills with temperatures closer to average.

Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 11C.

Wednesday, October 18

Cloudy changing to heavy rain by nighttime.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 12C.

Thursday, October 19

Light showers changing to overcast by late morning.

Maximum temperature 17C. Minimum temperature 13C.

Friday, October 20

Overcast changing to light rain in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 9C.

Saturday, October 21

Cloudy changing to light rain by late morning.

Maximum temperature 11C. Minimum temperature 8C.

Sunday, October 22

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.