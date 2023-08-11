Blackpool weather forecast: Scattered showers and occasional sunny spells predicted this weekend

The UK provisionally recorded its sixth wettest July on record, with a succession of low pressure systems bringing unseasonably wet and windy conditions.
While August has started fairly unsettled for many, Thursday (August 10) provided a brief glimpse of warmer weather for many.
The forecast for the weekend and early next week at least is for unsettled conditions to be dominant, with a mixture of sunshine and showers for many, as well as some heavier periods of rain for some.
However, during the latter half of next week, signals are emerging for the possibility of warmer weather returning for at least parts of the UK, though the extent and longevity is still somewhat uncertain.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Rebekah Sherwin said: “While there’s an unsettled outlook for this weekend and the start of next week, our long-range models are starting to signal the possibility of some warmer, more settled, weather developing later next week.”
The Met Office uses ensemble forecasting to determine the likelihood of certain weather scenarios occurring.
This means that the computer model is run a number of times from slightly different starting conditions to give an indication of the more likely or less likely scenarios.
Rebekah said: “What we’re seeing in our ensemble forecasts for later next week is a likelihood of some warmer weather developing, at least for parts of the UK.
“The most likely scenario is for high pressure to the east and low pressure to the west, which would allow a southerly flow to develop and draw warmer air from continental Europe over the UK.
“With this scenario, temperatures into the low 30s Celsius are possible in the southeast towards the end of next week or over the weekend.
“What’s less clear from our models is how far north this warmth may spread from the southeast, how long it will last and the exact dates that warmer weather might exert its influence.”
Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend:
Hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday, August 12
1am – Cloudy – 17C
2am – Cloudy – 17C
3am – Light shower – 17C
4am – Cloudy – 16C
5am – Light shower – 16C
6am – Light shower – 16C
7am – Light rain – 16C
8am – Light rain – 16C
9am – Heavy shower – 17C
10am – Heavy shower – 17C
11am – Heavy shower – 17C
Midday – Light shower – 17C
1pm – Light shower – 18C
2pm – Light shower – 18C
3pm – Sunny intervals – 19C
4pm – Sunny intervals – 19C
5pm – Sunny – 18C
6pm – Cloudy – 18C
7pm – Cloudy – 18C
8pm – Sunny intervals – 18C
9pm – Partly cloudy – 17C
10pm – Partly cloudy – 17C
11pm – Partly cloudy – 17C
Outlook for Sunday, August 13
1am – Partly cloudy – 17C
4am – Cloudy – 16C
7am – Cloudy – 16C
10am – Cloudy – 17C
1pm – Light shower – 18C
4pm – Light shower – 18C
7pm – Cloudy – 18C
10pm – Cloudy – 16C