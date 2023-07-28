Blackpool weather forecast: Scattered showers and occasional sunny spells predicted for next week

Here’s the weather forecast:

Saturday, July 29

Largely dry with a few scattered showers predicted between 3am and 7am.

Blackpool is set to see a mixture of scattered showers and occasional sunny spells next week (Credit: CHUTTERSNAP)

Sunny intervals expected during the afternoon, with temperatures reaching highs of 18C.

Temperatures expected to drop to around 15C in the evening.

Sunday, July 30

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cloudy day. Heavy rain is predicted to hit the resort at around 7pm.

The mercury is set to reach 17C at 1pm, dropping to 16C in the evening.

Monday, July 31

Rain forecast throughout the day, with heavier spells predicted between 1am and 4am.

Occasional sunny spells.

Lows of 15C and highs of 18C.

Tuesday, August 1

A rainy day with occasional sunny intervals.

Heavy rain is expected at 4pm.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 17C, dropping to a chilly 14C in the evening.

Wednesday, August 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sunny morning with heavy showers predicted between 1pm and 7pm.

Temperatures set to reach around 18C.

Thursday, August 3

A cloudy day with occasional sunny intervals.

Rain is forecast to hit the resort between 10am and 7pm.