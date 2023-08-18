News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool weather forecast: Resort set to see sunny spells, scattered showers and cloudy days next week

Scattered showers and occasional sunny spells have been predicted for Blackpool next week.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 18th Aug 2023, 19:25 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 19:26 BST

Here’s the weather forecast:

Saturday, August 19

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Temperatures are expected to reach 20C by 1pm.

Sunday, August 20

A cloudy morning with sunny intervals from 10am.

Light showers predicted at 1pm before turning sunnier throughout the day.

Blackpool is set to see a mixture of scattered showers and occasional sunny spells next week (Credit: Caio)Blackpool is set to see a mixture of scattered showers and occasional sunny spells next week (Credit: Caio)
Lows of 16C and highs of 20C.

Monday, August 21

Mostly a cloudy day with occasional showers and sunny spells.

The mercury is set to reach 20C at 1pm, dropping to 17C in the evening.

Tuesday, August 22

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Light showers are predicted between 10am and 4pm.

Lows of 16C and highs of 19C.

Wednesday, August 23

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Starting off at around 16C in the morning before rising to 18C by 1pm.

Thursday, August 24

Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning.

Lows of 14C and highs of 17C.

