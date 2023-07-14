The resort has been battered by heavy rain this week, and forecasters predict the unsettled weather will continue over the weekend.

Heavy showers and torrential downpours are set to batter Blackpool on Saturday (July 15), as well as a risk of thunderstorms.

Strong winds of up to 35mph have also been predicted, leading to the cancellation of the Fleetwood Festival of Transport – known locally as Tram Sunday.

In a statement on Facebook site, organisers said: “To safely continue with the festival in these conditions is unfeasible for many reasons, particularly because of the number of gazebos and temporary structures on site.

“We always have and always will put visitor and participant safety first. It’s of the upmost importance and the reason why we have taken the decision to cancel the festival.

“To say we are disappointed is an understatement.”

Despite the wet conditions, temperatures are expected to reach around 18C, with lows of around 15C.

Blackpool is set to be hit by heavy rain and strong winds this weekend

The wet weather is expected to continue on Sunday (July 16), but lengthier sunny spells are predicted.

The mercury is predicted to reach 17C, dropping to around 13C later in the day.

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday, July 15:

1am – Clear night – Less than 5% chance of rain – 16C

2am – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 16C

3am – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 15C

4am – Partly cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 15C

5am – Partly cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 15C

6am – Sunny intervals – 10% chance of rain – 15C

7am – Sunny intervals – 10% chance of rain – 15C

8am – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 16C

9am – Sunny intervals – 10% chance of rain – 17C

10am – Thunder – 70% chance of rain – 17C

11am – Thunder shower – 60% chance of rain – 17C

Midday – Thunder – 70% chance of rain – 17C

1pm – Heavy rain – 80% chance of rain – 17C

2pm – Heavy shower – 60% chance of rain – 18C

3pm – Heavy rain – 80% chance of rain – 17C

4pm – Heavy rain – 80% chance of rain – 16C

5pm – Thunder – 70% chance of rain – 17C

6pm – Thunder – 70% chance of rain – 16C

7pm – Thunder – 70% chance of rain – 16C

8pm – Light shower – 30% chance of rain – 16C

9pm – Light shower – 30% chance of rain – 16C

10pm – Light shower – 30% chance of rain – 16C

11pm – Light shower – 30% chance of rain – 16C

Outlook for Sunday, July 16:

1am – Light shower – 40% chance of rain – 16C

4am – Light rain – 50% chance of rain – 15C

7am – Cloudy – 50% chance of rain – 15C

10am – Cloudy – 40% chance of rain – 15C

1pm – Light shower – 40% chance of rain – 16C

4pm – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 17C

7pm – Heavy shower – 50% chance of rain – 16C