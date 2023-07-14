Blackpool weather forecast: Resort set to be hit by thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds this weekend
The resort has been battered by heavy rain this week, and forecasters predict the unsettled weather will continue over the weekend.
Heavy showers and torrential downpours are set to batter Blackpool on Saturday (July 15), as well as a risk of thunderstorms.
Strong winds of up to 35mph have also been predicted, leading to the cancellation of the Fleetwood Festival of Transport – known locally as Tram Sunday.
In a statement on Facebook site, organisers said: “To safely continue with the festival in these conditions is unfeasible for many reasons, particularly because of the number of gazebos and temporary structures on site.
“We always have and always will put visitor and participant safety first. It’s of the upmost importance and the reason why we have taken the decision to cancel the festival.
“To say we are disappointed is an understatement.”
Despite the wet conditions, temperatures are expected to reach around 18C, with lows of around 15C.
The wet weather is expected to continue on Sunday (July 16), but lengthier sunny spells are predicted.
The mercury is predicted to reach 17C, dropping to around 13C later in the day.
This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday, July 15:
1am – Clear night – Less than 5% chance of rain – 16C
2am – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 16C
3am – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 15C
4am – Partly cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 15C
5am – Partly cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 15C
6am – Sunny intervals – 10% chance of rain – 15C
7am – Sunny intervals – 10% chance of rain – 15C
8am – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 16C
9am – Sunny intervals – 10% chance of rain – 17C
10am – Thunder – 70% chance of rain – 17C
11am – Thunder shower – 60% chance of rain – 17C
Midday – Thunder – 70% chance of rain – 17C
1pm – Heavy rain – 80% chance of rain – 17C
2pm – Heavy shower – 60% chance of rain – 18C
3pm – Heavy rain – 80% chance of rain – 17C
4pm – Heavy rain – 80% chance of rain – 16C
5pm – Thunder – 70% chance of rain – 17C
6pm – Thunder – 70% chance of rain – 16C
7pm – Thunder – 70% chance of rain – 16C
8pm – Light shower – 30% chance of rain – 16C
9pm – Light shower – 30% chance of rain – 16C
10pm – Light shower – 30% chance of rain – 16C
11pm – Light shower – 30% chance of rain – 16C
Outlook for Sunday, July 16:
1am – Light shower – 40% chance of rain – 16C
4am – Light rain – 50% chance of rain – 15C
7am – Cloudy – 50% chance of rain – 15C
10am – Cloudy – 40% chance of rain – 15C
1pm – Light shower – 40% chance of rain – 16C
4pm – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 17C
7pm – Heavy shower – 50% chance of rain – 16C
10pm – Light shower – 30% chance of rain – 15C