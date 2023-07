Blackpool weather forecast: Resort set to be hit by persistent heavy rain this weekend

Britain’s school summer holidays are set to get off to a damp start in Blackpool this weekend.

Most schools in England and Wales broke up on Friday afternoon (July 21), but families heading for a getaway are being warned of persistent rain.

Saturday (July 22)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wet and gloomy for much of Saturday with outbreaks of rain throughout, heavy at times. A fresh breeze developing.

Feeling cool under persistent rain, though humidity building into the evening. Maximum temperature 16C.

Outlook for Sunday (July 23) to Tuesday (July 25):

Staying wet on Sunday with further heavy rain at times.

Britain’s school summer holidays are set to get off to a damp start this weekend (Photo by Vlad Chetan)

Brighter on Monday with sunny spells and scattered locally heavy showers.

Mostly dry on Tuesday with sunny spells. Rather cool.

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday, July 22:

1am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 14C

2am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 14C

3am – Heavy rain – More than 95% chance of rain – 14C

4am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 14C

5am – Light rain – 60% chance of rain – 14C

6am – Heavy rain – 80% chance of rain – 14C

7am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 14C

8am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 15C

9am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 15C

10am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 15C

11am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 15C

Midday – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 16C

1pm – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 16C

2pm – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 16C

3pm – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 16C

4pm – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 17C

5pm – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 16C

6pm – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 16C

7pm – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 16C

8pm – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 16C

9pm – Light rain – 70% chance of rain – 16C

10pm – Light rain – 60% chance of rain – 16C

11pm – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 16C

Outlook for Sunday, July 23:

1am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 16C

4am – Heavy rain – 80% chance of rain – 16C

7am – Heavy rain – 80% chance of rain – 16C

10am – Heavy rain – 80% chance of rain – 16C

1pm – Heavy rain – 80% chance of rain – 17C

4pm – Heavy rain – 80% chance of rain – 17C

7pm – Light rain – 50% chance of rain – 16C