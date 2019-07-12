Blackpool weather forecast: Rainy start but this is when sunshine will return

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Friday 12 July, with sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see rain throughout. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon is then set to see rain ease and bright sunshine from 1pm onwards. The temperature will increase to its peak of 17C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will continue to see bright sunshine, turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 15C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will then be cloudy during the morning, changing to bright sunshine in the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 16 July to Thursday 25 July said: “It will turn cloudier in the west on Tuesday, with a risk of showers and thunderstorms developing here.

“Elsewhere it will still be largely sunny, however through the rest of the week, Atlantic weather systems are likely to bring some wetter and possibly windier spells across the UK.

“This unsettled weather will be more especially across the north and west, with a possibility of thunderstorms.”