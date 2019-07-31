Blackpool weather forecast: Met Office issues yellow weather warning as heavy rain set to hit

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be mostly dull on Wednesday 31 July, with heavy rain and thunder set to hit.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is currently in place for Blackpool until 23.59pm on Wednesday 31 July.

The Met Office said: “Heavy rain and some thunderstorms bringing a chance of flooding and travel disruption.”

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Early afternoon will see heavy rain hit until around 1pm, with cloud throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 20C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Rain will then hit from 4pm onwards, easing off by around 9pm. The temperature will dip to 17C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to begin cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Maximum temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 4 August to Tuesday 13 August said: “On Sunday early outbreaks of rain in the west will turn more showery and spread erratically eastwards through the day, with some heavy and thundery showers by the afternoon.

“Breezy in the west, with temperatures generally near normal. Through the following week, low pressure is likely to be located just to the west of the UK.”