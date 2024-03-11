Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has weighed in on whether a huge amount of snow forecast for the UK later this month will actually hit or not.

Forecaster WXCharts said we would see heavy snowfall on March 21, bringing with it freezing temperatures, rain and high winds.

The Met Office makes it clear it can only accurately forecast snow a few days in advance – and currently they see no signs of snowfall in their long-range forecast.

The Met Office's long-range forecast only shows "a broadly unsettled pattern" continuing into the next weekend, with showers and brighter spells.

Several flood warnings have been issued in Lancashire as forecasters warned of a continuing trend of rain throughout the week.

The flood alerts cover the Wyre estuary from Fleetwood and Knott End to Little Eccleston, the coast from Heysham to Cockerham and the Lune estuary south west of Lancaster.

An alert means flooding is possible and to be prepared.

Here is the weather forecast for Blackpool this week:

Monday, March 11

Dry but mostly cloudy on Monday perhaps with some brighter spells in the west at first.

Winds will be lighter than of late, so feeling pleasant in the sunshine.

Cloud thick enough for some patch drizzle near the hills.

Mostly dry but cloudy overnight, a few drizzly outbreaks possible now and again.

Skies tending to break more readily later in the night.

Minimum temperature 6C. Maximum temperature 8C.

Tuesday, March 12

A brighter start on Tuesday, but cloud gathering from the west with rain reaching the northwest by midday.

Wet and overcast throughout the afternoon with strengthening winds.

Minimum temperature 10C. Maximum temperature 11C.

Wednesday, March 13

Overcast changing to light rain in the afternoon.

Minimum temperature 9C. Maximum temperature 12C.

Thursday, March 14

A cloudy day.

Minimum temperature 10C. Maximum temperature 13C.

Friday, March 15

Light showers changing to sunny intervals by early evening.

Minimum temperature 6C. Maximum temperature 11C.

Saturday, March 16

Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime.

Minimum temperature 9C. Maximum temperature 11C.

Sunday, March 17

Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning.