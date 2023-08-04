Last month was the UK’s sixth wettest July on record, with an average of 140.1mm of rain across the month.

Blackpool also recorded 200.8mm of rain in July, but forecasters believe a change in the weather will not come until the second half of August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Blackpool, the council leader said the weather had been “disappointing” for the seaside resort town.

Lynn Williams, who is also the cabinet member for tourism, said: “We get so much more footfall particularly on the promenade when the sun’s out because it’s so glorious … it’s OK but we need a bit of sunshine or drier days.”

Storm Antoni, the first to be named by the Met Office this season, is to bring “unseasonably strong” winds and heavy rain to the UK on Saturday.

Sunday is set to be a slightly better day, but rain is forecast between 10am and 4pm.

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend:

Floods on Lawsons Road in Thornton. Inset: Koi and goldfish swim around the garden after a pond overflowed

Hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday, August 5:

1am – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 15C

2am – Cloudy – 20% chance of rain – 14C

3am – Heavy shower – 80% chance of rain – 14C

Blackpool recorded 200.8mm of rain in July

4am – Heavy shower – 80% chance of rain – 13C

5am – Heavy shower – 80% chance of rain – 13C

6am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 12C

7am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 12C

8am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 12C

9am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 12C

10am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 12C

11am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 12C

Midday – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 13C

1pm – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 13C

2pm – Heavy rain – 80% chance of rain – 13C

3pm – Heavy rain – 80% chance of rain – 13C

4pm – Heavy rain – 80% chance of rain – 14C

5pm – Heavy rain – 80% chance of rain – 14C

6pm – Heavy rain – 80% chance of rain – 14C

7pm – Light rain – 50% chance of rain – 14C

8pm – Light rain – 50% chance of rain – 13C

9pm – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 13C

10pm – Partly cloudy – More than 5% chance of rain – 13C

11pm – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 13C

Outlook for Sunday, August 6

1am – Clear night – More than 5% chance of rain – 12C

4am – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 12C

7am – Sunny intervals – 10% chance of rain – 13C

10am – Cloudy – 40% chance of rain – 15C

1pm – Light shower – 30% chance of rain – 16C

4pm – Light shower – 40% chance of rain – 17C

7pm – Sunny day – 10% chance of rain – 16C