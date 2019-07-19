Blackpool weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Blackpool but this is when it will stop

The weather in Blackpool is set to be dull on Friday 19 July, with cloud and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see heavy rain ease and turn into cloud by 10am, with light rain then set to hit from 11am onwards. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then see heavy rain hit from 12pm onwards, turning to lighter rain at 3pm but continuing throughout the afternoon. The temperature will remain at 16C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will see rain continue, easing off by around 9pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 20C by 5pm, dipping to 18C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to see heavy rain during the morning, which will change to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 23 July to Thursday 1 August said: “This period will tend to see a northwest to southeast split in the weather across the UK, with northwestern parts experiencing spells of rain, which could be heavy at times, as well as some periods of strong wind bringing a risk of coastal gales.

“By contrast, southern and southeastern parts of the UK should see much drier and warmer weather, which could be hot and rather humid at times, especially early to mid next week.”